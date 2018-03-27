Kazakh jiu-jitsu fighters scoop several medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes claimed medals at the International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Rome, Kazinform reports.

Thus, Aidar Makhmetov (Master 2 division) and Alexander Kim Master 5 division became champions among purple belts, while Adil Mahat (Master 4 division) and Oirat Makhmetov (Master 2 division) claimed the gold among blue and white belts respectively.

Moldir Mekenbayeva won the bronze medal in women's event (blue belt), Sanat Shapashov and Asan Zhunussov (Master 1 division) became bronze medalists among blue belts and Malik Khassenov (Master 1 division) - among white belts.

On the second day of the tournament, Adil Makhat became European champion among blue belts in Master 4 division. Moldir Mekenbayeva won silver in absolute and bronze in her weight category among women, and Darkhan Kakenov claimed bronze in the Master 1 division among the blue belts.