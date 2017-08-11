Kazakh jiu jitsu stars on their way to Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national jiu jitsu team jetted off to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi where it will compete at the 2017 Asian Jiu Jitsu Championships from August 11-14, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Jiu Jitsu Association.

32 jiu jitsu practitioners who earned high rating at the republican tournaments will represent Kazakhstan in Hanoi.







Ahead of the championships, the entire team attended a training camp at the Bastau sport complex in Astana from July 28 until August 10. Chief coaches Ashim Kali and Kuat Sagiyev were responsible for training at the camp.







The Asian Championships is one of the most prestigious tournaments preceding the Summer Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018. Top-ranking athletes from a number of Asian countries are expected to participate in the upcoming event.







