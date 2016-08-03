Kazakh journalist praises Rio Olympics press center (PHOTO)

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai lauded the organizers of the Rio Olympics for creating all conditions for journalists at the special press center.

Hundreds of journalists from all corners of the world arrived in Rio de Janeiro to cover the Olympics.



According to Otarbai, the press center is not far from their hotel. Although the repair works are still underway, the press center is up and running.



The press center has a canteen, free Internet access, an exchange office, ATMs.













