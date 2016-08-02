Kazakh journalists in Rio de Janeiro to cover Olympic Games

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani journalists have arrived in Rio de Janeiro to cover the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai reports.

"The hotel is absolutely new. We have everything we need. We didn't have time to look around," said Otarbai praising high-speed Internet service at the hotel.



He also noted that he had no complains about the state of his accommodation.



Recall that Chinese media shared their concerns about the safety of their athletes and the conditions they face in Rio de Janeiro earlier this week.



















