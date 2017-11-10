Kazakh journalists visit the UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of Kazakh journalists visited the UN headquarters in New York as part of the Enhancing Kazakh Media's Potential in Covering the work of the UN Security Council project. The five-day-long seminar was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan jointly with the UN Secretariat and the United Nations Development Programme, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The main purpose of the project is to raise awareness and facilitate objective coverage of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and the nation's upcoming chairmanship in this body in January 2018 in particular.



"President Nursultan Nazarbayev has set ambitious goals in the spheres of strengthening international security, sustainable development and promoting Central Asia's interests. UN Security Council membership is a unique opportunity for Kazakhstan to be intimately involved in global processes, develop its peacekeeping potential and for its diplomats to enhance professional skills. The mass media's active participation in this project is also very important first of all in terms of providing timely and comprehensive information about Kazakhstan's work in the Security Council," Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting with the project participants on the eve of the trip.



The programme of the journalists' visit was designed with the goal to familiarise them with the UN Security Council's work, Kazakhstan's priorities as a UNSC non-permanent member, as well as with the country's plans for the upcoming UNSC chairmanship in January 2018.

The journalists had the opportunity to attend meetings and UN Security Council open debates and participated in briefings, seminars, master classes and informal meetings with diplomats and foreign journalists accredited at the UN.



The programme included journalists from such media outlets as Kazakhstan, Khabar, KTK TV channels, Kazinform and Tengrinews.kz news agencies, Egemen Kazakhstan, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Turkistan, The Astana Times newspapers and Zakon.kz portal.