Kazakh Judo team bags two more medals at Tunis GP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Islam Bozbayev and Victor Demyanenko of Kazakhstan claimed two more medals for the national team at the IJF Grand Prix in Tunis, according to SPORTINFORM.

In the Men's 100 kg bronze final Demyanenko defeated Lyes Bouyacoub of Algeria. Bozbayev became a GP champion in Men's 90 kg by beating Hungarian Toth Krisztian in the finals.

Thus, with two gold (Zhansai Smagulov, Islam Bozbayev) and three bronze (Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Yerlan Serikzhanov, Viktor Demyanenko) medals in its tally, the national team of Kazakhstan has guaranteed itself the first place in the overall medal standings at the tournament.