Kazakh judoka bags bronze medal at Nassau WCJ 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhanbolat Bagtbergenov won a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships Juniors 2018 underway in Nassau, Bahamas, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Zhanbolat secured 5 wins in 6 fights in the 73 kg weight division. In the quarterfinals, he was defeated by Turkey's Bilal Ciloglu.

However, in the third-place match, the Kazakh judoka turned out to be stronger than Russia's David Gamasov.

It should be mentioned that 500 judokas of 67 countries are competing in the junior championship.

Photo courtesy of the NOC of Kazakhstan