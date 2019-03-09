Kazakh judoka bags bronze medal in Morocco

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On the first day of the Marrakech Grand Prix 2019 Judo Tournament in Morocco, Yerlan Serikzhanov of Kazakhstan won a bronze medal, Kazinform correspondent reports.

24-year-old Yerlan Serikzhanov (-66kg weight division) of Kazakhstan defeated Uzbekistan's Shahram Ahadov in the bronze match. Serikzhanov secured ahead-of-time win because his opponent was disqualified for repeated violation of the rules during the fight.

Uzbekistan's Sardor Nurillaev struck gold. The silver medal was taken by Egypt's Mohamed Abdelmawgoud, to whom Yerlan Serikzhanov lost in the semifinals.

It should be mentioned that the Kazakh judoka proved to be stronger than Spain's Daniel Perez Roman (ippon), Serbian Strahinja Buncic (ippon), and Italian Matteo Piras (waza-ari ).