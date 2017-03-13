  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh judoka Bozbayev wins gold at Grand Slam

    07:55, 13 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Islam Bozbayev has won the gold in men's 90 kg competition at the Baku Grand Slam 2017, according to Sports.kz.    

    In the semi-final, the Kazakh athlete won over Azerbaijani Tural Safguliyev. In the final round, Bozbayev fought with the hosting country’s judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev and won the fight scoring two waza-ari points.

    Thus, Bozbayev is the fourth Kazakh judoka who took the gold of Grand Slam tournament in its history.   

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!