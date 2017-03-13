Kazakh judoka Bozbayev wins gold at Grand Slam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Islam Bozbayev has won the gold in men's 90 kg competition at the Baku Grand Slam 2017, according to Sports.kz.

In the semi-final, the Kazakh athlete won over Azerbaijani Tural Safguliyev. In the final round, Bozbayev fought with the hosting country’s judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev and won the fight scoring two waza-ari points.

Thus, Bozbayev is the fourth Kazakh judoka who took the gold of Grand Slam tournament in its history.