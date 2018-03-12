Kazakh judoka climbs nearly 200 spots in IJF rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Judo Federation (IJF) has updated the rankings of athletes after the Agadir Grand Prix 2018 tournament in Morocco, Sportinform reports.

Winner of the Grand Prix Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60 kg weight division) moved from the 9th to the 7th position, while silver medalist Yerlan Serikzhanov (66 kg) climbed from 85th up to 48th. It is worth mentioning that bronze medalist Bekadil Shaimerdenov (73 kg) skyrocketed from 266th to 73rd place in the IJF rankings.

It is to be recalled that at the Grand Prix in Morocco Kazakh judokas won 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.