    Kazakh judoka gains bronze in Poland

    08:28, 27 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Inzhu Zhumazhan, an athlete of Atyrau region, won a bronze medal at an international tournament in Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Same Judo Cup, an international tournament among teenagers, ended in Marki, Poland.

    1,250 athletes of over 20 countries participated in the tournament. Inzhu Zhumazhan of Kazakhstan competed in the U28 kg weight class.

    In her first match, Inzhu lost to a German opponent. Fighting vs. athletes of France, Poland, and Romania, the young athlete managed to secure the third place.

