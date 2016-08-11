Kazakh judoka Rakov out of Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion and one of the favorites to win in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstani judoka Maxim Rakov didn't live up to expectations.

Rakov lost to Czech Lukas Krpalek in the Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16. It is worth mentioning that the Czech athlete is the 2014 world champion.



Earlier the Kazakhstani judoka outgunned Grigori Minaskin from Estonia in the Men -100kg Elimination Round of 32.



Japanese Ryunosuke Haga is believed to win gold in Men -100kg weight category.