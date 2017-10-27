Kazakh judoka wins bronze at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh has won bronze at the Grand Slam tournament held in Abu Dhabi, according to Prosports.kz .

On her path to the finals, the bronze medalist of the World Championships and the Olympics lost to Irina Dolgova from Russia. In the third place shot, the Kazakh athlete was stronger than Hungarian Eva Chernovitski.

Besides, on the first day of the competitions, two more Kazakh athletes stepped on the judo mat. Contending for the bronze, Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60 kg) lost to Uzbekistan's Sharafuddin Lutfillaev. Yeldos Zhumakanov (66 kg) was defeated by Vazha Margvelashvili from Georgia at the same stage.