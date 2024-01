ASTANA. KAZINFORM Competing in the 48 kg weight category, Kazakh judoka Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh has won the bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, according to Sports.kz.

In her last fight at the tournament, she was stronger than the Russian Irina Dolgova.

Recall that Galbadrakh lost to Japanese athlete Funa Tonaki in the semifinals.