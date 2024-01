Kazakh judokas 2nd at Int'l Junior Tournament in Latvia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young judokas from Kazakhstan finished second in the overall medal tally at the 7th International Junior Judo Tournament Young Stars in Jurmala, Latvia, Kazinform reports.

Belarus topped the overall standings. Coming in third were Russian judokas. The tournament brought together some 800 judokas from Latvia, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, and Norway.



Kazakhstani judokas captured 6 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals. The Kazakh squad included Yeldos Kabzaki (26kg category), Amir Aktayev (73kg category), Bekzat Ablayev (+90kg category), Daniyar Sembek (29kg category), Adil Aduakhatov (66kg category), Aisultan Akylbai (38kg category) and Nurasyl Yessmagambetov (+90kg category).