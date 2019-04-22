  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh judokas claim gold, silver at Asian Championship in UAE

    21:11, 22 April 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judokas Yerlan Serikzhanov and Yeldos Zhumakanov claimed gold and silver medals at the Asian Judo Championships in Fujairah, the UAE, Kazinform reports.

    The two were supposed to vie for gold in the final, but Zhumakanov withdrew from the bout citing an injury and gold went to Serikzhanov. They both represent the Men's 66kg weight category.

    Also, Kazakh judoka Sevara Nishanbayeva (57kg) won bronze in her weight category.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!