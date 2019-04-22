Kazakh judokas claim gold, silver at Asian Championship in UAE

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judokas Yerlan Serikzhanov and Yeldos Zhumakanov claimed gold and silver medals at the Asian Judo Championships in Fujairah, the UAE, Kazinform reports.

The two were supposed to vie for gold in the final, but Zhumakanov withdrew from the bout citing an injury and gold went to Serikzhanov. They both represent the Men's 66kg weight category.



Also, Kazakh judoka Sevara Nishanbayeva (57kg) won bronze in her weight category.