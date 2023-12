Kazakh judokas pocket 8 medals at Asia-Oceania Cadet Championships 2019

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh judokas won 8 medals at the Asia-Oceania Cadet Championships 2019 on Day 1, Olympic.kz reports.

Alima Zhumagaliyeva (40 kg), Nurganat Serikbayev (50kg), Tlegen Tynarbai (66 kg) topped the podium.

The Kazakhstanteam also won five bronze medals: Aslan Les (55 kg), Marlen Adil (60 kg), DianaBurkeyeva (44 kg), Balnur Abdeshova (48 kg), and Aruzhan Yerezhepova (48 kg).





Photo courtesy of Olympic.kz