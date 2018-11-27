Kazakh judokas prove to be best at junior tournament in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh athletes won 7 medals at the Oleśnica Junior Judo Tournament in Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation, 347 judo fighters of 21 countries participated in the tournament. 7 of 15 Kazakh athletes bagged medals there.

Kazakhstan's Yerlan Unalov (U55 weight division), Bolat Bilal (U60), Nurzat Salimbayev (U66), and Serikbolsyn Shyntas (U90) struck gold. Ulykbek Abilkhaiyr (U55) won silver, while Sundet Almauly (U55) and Aibar Mukyshev (U73) became bronze medalists.

In the medal count, Kazakhstan secured the first place.