Kazakh judokas stun on Day 1 of int'l tournament in Slovenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judokas hauled ten medals after Day 1 of the international cadet judo tournament in the memory of Turpal Ali Kadyrov in Slovenia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of "Judo Federation" regional public organization.

The judokas from Kazakhstan clinched 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals after Day 1.



Kamila Berlikash and Nursultan Manarbekuly claimed gold in +70 kg and 34kg weight categories respectively.



Silver went to Abdulsamat Bakyt (50kg), Zhanibek Telman (55kg), Nurzat Salimbayev (60kg) and Daniyar Ashimkhan (66kg).



Meuert Sarsenova (52kg), Bakytzhan Abdurakhmanov (66kg), Sultan Serikbai (90kg) and Sanzhar Zhabbarov (90kg) settled for bronze.