    Kazakh judokas sweep bronze at Guangzhou Masters 2018

    19:20, 16 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Guangzhou Masters 2018, the large international judo tournament held from 15 December to 16 December in China, Guangzhou, has come to an end with Kazakhstan picking two bronze medals, Olympic.kz reports.


    Yeldos Smetov defeated Russia's Islam Yashuyev in the men's 60 kg weigh category to win the bronze medal. Islam Bozbayev has also won bronze on the day two losing to Czech judoka David Klammert in the men's 90 kg semifinal.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
