Kazakh judokas to vie for points at Paris Grand Slam 2020

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top judokas are set to compete at the Paris Grand Slam 2020 in France from 8 to 9 February, Kazinform reports.

In total, the two-day tournament will bring together almost 800 athletes from 122 countries. Kazakhstan will be represented by 16 judokas, namely:

Yeldos Smetov (Men -60 kg), Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (Men -60 kg), Yeldos Zhumakanov (Men -66kg), Yerlan Serikzhanov (Men -66kg), Zhansay Smagulov (Men -73kg), Bekadil Shaimerdenov (Men -73kg), Didar Khamza (Men -81kg), Islam Bozbayev (Men -90kg), Yerassyl Kazhybayev (Men +100 kg), and Galymzhan Krikbay (Men +100kg)

Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Women -48kg), Akmaral Nauatbek (Women -48kg), Anna Kazyulina (Women -52 kg), Sevara Nishanbayeva (Women -57kg), Nazgul Maratova (Women +78kg), and Kamila Berlikash (Women +78kg)

Last year Kazakh judokas Islam Bozbayev and Yeldos Smetov hauled silver at the analogous event. Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh took home bronze in her weight category.