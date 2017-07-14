Kazakh judokas win medals at Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh judokas took the third place at the Asian Championships, the Kazakhstan Judo Federation press-service reports. The Asian Championship among cadets in Bishkek has ended.

155 judokas from 14 countries participated there. 19 athletes representing our country got in tatami and won 15 medals, including 2 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze ones. With respect to the medal number, Kazakhstan is the third, losing to the judokas from Uzbekistan (3 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze medals) and Korea (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze medals).