Kazakh junior hockey team loses to Germany at World Championship 2018
21:35, 03 April 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the second match of the U18 World Championship Kazakhstan's junior national team first division A group played with the German team in Riga, SPORTINFORM informed.
Kazakhstan's national team had minimum loss - 0:1.
Kazakhstan U18 - Germany U18 0:1 (0:1, 0:0, 0:0)
0:1 - Valenti - 16:34 (Shitz, Shinko)
Gate keepers: Prokofiyev - Mnikh
Liner: 15-33 (4-15, 4-11, 7-7)
Penalty: 4-10
On the 5th of April Kazakhstan will play with Denmark.
Photo: sport.inform.kz