Kazakh junior hockey team loses to Germany at World Championship 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the second match of the U18 World Championship Kazakhstan's junior national team first division A group played with the German team in Riga, SPORTINFORM informed.

Kazakhstan's national team had minimum loss - 0:1.

Kazakhstan U18 - Germany U18 0:1 (0:1, 0:0, 0:0)

0:1 - Valenti - 16:34 (Shitz, Shinko)

Gate keepers: Prokofiyev - Mnikh

Liner: 15-33 (4-15, 4-11, 7-7)

Penalty: 4-10



On the 5th of April Kazakhstan will play with Denmark.

Photo: sport.inform.kz