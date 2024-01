ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Organization's monthly rankings have been updated, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Kanat Islam, who defeated Brandon Cook of Canada by technical knockout on 9 September, climbed from the seventh to the third position in the top 15 junior middleweight rankings.



Russia's Magomed Kurbanov and UK's Liam Williams surpassed Kanat in the rankings.