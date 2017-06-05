Kazakh karateka achieve top 8 at Japanese championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan national team athletes stamped themselves at the 34th All Japan Weight Category Karate Championships held in Osaka on June 3-4, 2017. Two of the three karateka entered the top eight following the competition results, Kazinform reports.

In terms of the fighters level, the tournament is equal to the world championships as it involves the strongest karateka from other countries apart from Japan.

Alisher Karmenov from Astana reached the quarter-final in the 70 kg category. In the 90 kg weight category, Nikita Garas, a fighter from Karaganda region, succeded in entering the top eight of the championships.



