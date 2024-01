KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Konysbek Alishersharip of Kyzylorda has won a silver medal at the international karate-do tournament held in Bratislava, Slovakia, Kazinform reports.

Alishersharip competing in the 55 kg weight category lost in the final to grab silver in the event for 16-17 years-old juniors.



Besides, Assemgul Yerdaulet grabbed gold in the 47 kg weight class in the event for 14-15-year-old girls.