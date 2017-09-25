  • kz
    Kazakh karateka clinches gold at int'l tournament in Russia

    17:03, 25 September 2017
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani karateka Alemgul Sabyrkhan from Kokshetau hauled gold at the international tournament Siberian Master held in Tomsk, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Physical Culture and Sports Department of Akmola region.

    Some 600 athletes from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan took part in the tournament.


    According to Alemgul's coach Azamat Takenov, the karateka defeated her opponents in four bouts and proved to be the best in Women's 60kg weight category.

    Team Kazakhstan finished second at the tournament, succumbing to the Russian squad. Kyrgyz athletes settled for the third place in the tournament standings.

