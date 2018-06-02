  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh karateka qualified for Youth Olympic Games

    14:29, 02 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau karateka will participate in the Youth Olympic Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Karate Youth League took place in Bulgaria. Following its results, 17-year-old Abilmansur Batyrgali of Kazakhstan qualified for the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires.

    At the close of June, Croatia will host another qualification tournament to award five tickets more to the Olympic Games.

    As earlier reported, he won the Asian Championship title Under 60kg in Japan.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Sport Atyrau region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!