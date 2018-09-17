Kazakh karateka strikes silver in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Karate 1 Premier League Berlin 2018 International Tournament was held from 14th to 16th September, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh athlete Daniyar Yuldashev, who had recently won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, once again fell under the spotlight, this time at the European tournament. The Kazakh karateka qualified for the finals in the -84 kg division. In the final match, he faced world champion Ryutaro Araga of Japan, who is 1st in the World Karate Federation ranking.

On the way to the finals, Daniyar defeated world champion Zabiollah Poorshab of Iran (6th in the WKF ranking) and Turkey's Ugur Aktas (3rd in the ranking). However, he lost to the Japanese karateka in the finals and became the silver medalist of the tournament.

At the tournament in Berlin, Kazakhstan's Ruslan Yesmakhanbet finished 11th in the -75 kg category. In the -60 kg category, other Kazakh athletes, Kaisar Alpysbay and Darkhan Asadilov, turned out to be 5th and 6th.