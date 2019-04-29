Kazakh karatekas bag 15 medals at Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh karate team secured 15 medals at the 2019 AKF Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

500 athletes from 33 countries competed there. The greatest success was achieved by Japan and Kazakhstan.



In particular, Kazakh karatekas managed to show their worth in kumite. In the finals, Kazakhstan was represented by 12 athletes. However, in five final fights, the country's cadets gained only one gold medal - it was Nikita Tarnakin.



The senior group - athletes aged under 21 - was successful as well. Kazakhstan's Zhanbyr Beibarys confidently defeated a Japanese athlete in the finals of the U75 kg weight division.



The medal winners from Kazakhstan also include Ilyas Bekzadayev (U60 kg) and Gulmira Ussenova (U61 kg).