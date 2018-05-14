Kazakh karatekas bag 5 gold medals in Okinawa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The youth team of Kazakhstan won 17 medals at the Asian Karate Championships in Okinawa, Japan, SPORTINFORM cites the NOC of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Winning 5 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals, the Kazakh team came in second in the overall standings of the tournament while the Japanese team proved to be the best.

On the final day of the championships, Batyrgali Abilmansur (68 kg) of Kazakhstan won gold. Silver medals were claimed by Marat Azamat (61 kg) and Bolat Meyerbek (55 kg). In the meantime, Almat Muratov (+ 76 kg) and Assel Kanay (+ 59 kg) secured bronze medals.

It is worth mentioning that karate came to existence in the Okinawan Islands as a form of self-defense.