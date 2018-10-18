Kazakh karatekas bag two medals in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh karatekas won silver and bronze medals at the Karate1 Premier League Tokyo 2018 tournament, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Igor Chikhmaryov won bronze in the 84 kg weight division. In the women's 55 kg event, Sabina Zakharova claimed a silver medal.

Assel Serikova and Yermek Ainazarov finished seventh in the 50 kg and 75 kg weight divisions, respectively.



Photo courtesy of the NOC of Kazakhstan