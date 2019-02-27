  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh karatekas to fight in Salzburg

    19:33, 27 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 32 karatekas from Kazakhstan will partake in the Karate 1 Series A- Salzburg 2019, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    The tournament will bring together 2,057 participants from 99 countries in Austria.

    Unlike the Premiere League stages, the number of participants of the tournament in Salzburg is not limited.

    The roster of the Kazakhstani team includes Didar Amirali who won big in the first two Premiere League events this year as well as Darkhan Assadilov who demonstrated excellent results in the UAE.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!