Kazakh karatekas to partake in 2019 Asian Senior Championship in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 16th AKF (Asian Karate Federation) Senior Championship is to start on July 19 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz

Thedecision was made during the AKF Congress held within the framework of theAsian Championship in the capital of Kazakhstan in 2017.

330 karatekasof 32 countries will compete at the Asian Championship. Among them will be thoseof the top 50 Olympic athletes.

Shortly beforethe tournament, the Kazakhstanis underwent a training camp at the AIBA Academy.