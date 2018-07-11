Kazakh karatekas win second place at World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Goju-ryu Karate & Kobudo World Cup organized under the auspices of WGKF was held in Odessa, Ukraine, SPORTINFORM reports.

The tournament gathered fighters from 15 countries. The national team of twelve karatekas coached by Nurkhan Atashbai defended the honor of Kazakhstan.

The national team of Kazakhstan demonstrated excellent fighting spirit and skills. In each weight division, Kazakh athletes were on the podium, winning 13 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

At the end of the tournament, the national team took the second team place.