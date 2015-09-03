Kazakh Khanate&#39;s 550th anniversary to be marked in Astana and Taraz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A theatrical performance "Mangilik EL" (meaning Eternal Nation in English) will become one of the brightest events dedicated to celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, Kazinform quotes representative of Culture and Sports Ministry Aktoty Rayimkulova, as saying at a briefing in Astana today.

She said that the main events will be held in Astana on September 11 and in Taraz on October 9. A ceremonial meeting with the participation of the Head of State, leaders of foreign countries and representatives of international community will be held at the Independence Palace in Astana. An international scientific-research conference "Mangilik El" will be held at Nazarbayev University. The conference is expected to bring together more than 1,000 foreign and Kazakhstani scholars, international experts, Parliament deputies, representatives of political parties and business community. But one of the most beautiful and brightest events will be a theatrical performance entitled "Mangilik El" to be staged in Barys Ice Palace. More than 2.5 people are involved in this project The second stage of festive activities will continue in Taraz and will begin with the inauguration of a monument to the Kazakh Khanate's 550th anniversary.