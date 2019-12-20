‘Kazakh Khanate. Diamond Sword’ film presented in Istanbul within Turkic Cinema Days

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Film The Kazakh Khanate. Diamond Sword was presented in Istanbul (Turkey) within the Days of Turkic Cinema, Kazinform reports.

President of the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studio Arman Assenov participated in the Days of Turkic Cinema held in Instanbul from December 17 to 19. The organizer of the event is the Association of Turkic Cinematographers.

Managing Director of Kazakhfilm Kanat Torebay is a member of the Executive Committee of the Association of Turkic World Cinematographers.

The Kazakh delegation actively works and discusses the opportunities of cooperation with the cinematographers of fraternal Turkic-speaking countries.

The Kazakh Khanate. Diamond Sword is a historical drama about the first Kazakh khans Zhanbek and Kerey. The action takes place in the 15th century. The film demonstrates demonstrates the key events of formation of Kazakh statehood under the leadership of Zhanibek and Kerey.