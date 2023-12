ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes have collected over 31 medals at the WAKO Asian Kickboxing Championships 2015 in Pune, India.

The championships brought together the best kickboxers from 17 countries. It ran from August 1 through August 9, 2015. Coached by experienced Kairat Smagulov, Team Kazakhstan clinched 24 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals.