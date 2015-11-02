  • kz
    Kazakh kickboxers rank 7th at World Championship in Serbia

    16:28, 02 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 700 fighters from 60 countries of the world gathered in Belgrade from October 26 through November 1, 2015 for the Low-Kick and K-1 World Kickboxing Championship (adults).

    Kazakhstani team ranked 7th in an unofficial final protocol, Kazinform has learnt from the National Teams Directorate. The winners:

    1st place - Serbia 2nd place - Russia 3rd place - Belarus

    Among those who showed excellent results are the trainees of the national team's chief coach Kairat Smagulov:

    1st place - Chingiskhan Tlemissov K1/60 kg (Astana) 2nd place - Sayan Zhakupov K1/71 kg (Pavlodar) 3rd place - Nurken Tulegenov Low-Kick/54 kg (Shymkent) 4th place - Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov Low-Kick/57 kg (Semey)

    Sport News
