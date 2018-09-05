  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh kokpar team beat Krasnoyarsk at 3rd World Nomad Games

    15:05, 05 September 2018
    Photo: None
    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national kokpar team devastated their opponents from Krasnoyarsk, Russia at the 3rd World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for Sports Affairs and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan defeated the Russian squad 15:3.

    Turganbek Kurmanbek who earned 10 points was named the most valuable player of the match.

    Team Kazakhstan is set to face the U.S. team today.

    Kokpar in the Kazakh national game on horses during which the players fight for goat skin.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport World Nomad Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!