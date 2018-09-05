Kazakh kokpar team beat Krasnoyarsk at 3rd World Nomad Games

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national kokpar team devastated their opponents from Krasnoyarsk, Russia at the 3rd World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for Sports Affairs and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan defeated the Russian squad 15:3.



Turganbek Kurmanbek who earned 10 points was named the most valuable player of the match.



Team Kazakhstan is set to face the U.S. team today.



Kokpar in the Kazakh national game on horses during which the players fight for goat skin.