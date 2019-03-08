Kazakh-Korean inter-ministerial consultations held in Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM A regular round of the political consultations between foreign offices of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea took place in Seoul at the level of the deputy foreign ministers. First Deputy FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi represented Kazakhstan at the event, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of the bilateral cooperation including the interaction within the international and regional agendas. The participants pointed out stable development of the bilateral relations as well as 10th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.



Besides, the sides confirmed common aspiration to further strengthening of the relations n political, economic, trade, cultural and consular spheres.



In general, the parties expressed satisfaction over the current state of the bilateral cooperation and mapped out a plan of development of the mutual relations in future.



NB: Kazakhstan gives serious attention to the development of economic ties with South Korea. The volume of the bilateral trade in 2018 comprised 3.9bn U.S. dollars that is 2 times higher against the same indicator in 2017. Kazakhstan's exports to South Korea have risen by 164% and reached 2.975bn U.S. dollars. Imports from South Korea to Kazakhstan increased by 62% and made 922mn U.S. dollars.