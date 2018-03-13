Kazakh, Korean Parliaments sign first-ever memorandum of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin on March 13 met with National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun in Astana, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting Nurlan Nigmatulin and Speaker Chung touched upon the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation, including inter-parliamentary ties.



Speaker Nigmatulin noted that the Republic of Korea is one of the key strategic partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia, reiterating Kazakhstan MPs' interest in closer cooperation with South Korean colleagues.



With regard to Kazakhstan's digitalization efforts and the fact that the Republic of Korea is one of the world's leaders in use of digital technologies and innovative development, Kazakh MPs are keen to explore the experience of South Korean counterparts in terms of regulatory and legal provision of economy's digitalization, introduction of innovative technologies in transport and logistics, healthcare and education.



The Kazakh Majilis Speaker commended the importance of the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments (MSAEP) held in Seoul last June. According to Nigmatulin, nowadays this forum is becoming an additional dialogue platform where parliamentarians can exchange experience and views on the issues of regional and global agenda.



Speaker Nigmatulin continued by drawing attention of his Korean colleague to Kazakhstan and President Nazarbayev's sustained efforts on non-proliferation and getting the world rid of extremism and terrorism. He especially stressed that Kazakhstan welcomes thaw in relations between the Republic of Korea and the DPRK and stands for solution of the situation on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and negotiations.



Chung Sye-kyun, in turn, praised President Nazarbayev's international initiatives, including the ones on nuclear disarmament.



The National Assembly Speaker went on by expressing confidence that the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy will open a lot of exciting opportunities for Kazakhstan and it will achieve all of its goals.



The sides added that the official visit and negotiations will facilitate further strengthening of strategic partnership and cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.



The bilateral meeting resulted in signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Majilis of Kazakhstan and the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.



During the signing ceremony it was noted that this is the first-ever memorandum of cooperation inked between the two countries' legislative bodies. The document will contribute to exchange of experience in lawmaking activity of Kazakhstani and South Korean MPs as well as joint work of the profile committees and cooperation groups.



It is to be recalled that National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-Kyun kicked off his official visit to Kazakhstan in Almaty city on Monday (March 12). On the first day of the visit, Speaker Chung confessed he is fascinated by Almaty city and thinks it is one of the world's most beautiful cities.