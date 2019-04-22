Kazakh, Korean presidents have talks in extended format

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Moon Jae-in - held talks in extended format, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea had been reliable and strategic partners.



He said that cultural and commercial ties between the two nations had been developing for many centuries, since the launch of the Great Silk Road. "The Kazakh and Korean languages belong to the Ural-Altaic family of languages, which proves commonality of the history of our nations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



The President emphasized the role of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in formation and strengthening of the Kazakh-Korean relations.



He stressed that in the years of Kazakhstan's independence, the two countries' relations moved to a brand new level of interaction almost in all the areas.



He highly praised the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Korean Business Council.



"South Korea is one of the 10 priority countries for Kazakhstan in terms of development of trade and economic and technological cooperation. I am pleased to point out step-by-step development of mutual commodity turnover dynamics. In 2018, indicators in this sector reached record-breaking $4 billion, that is more than twice compared to 2017. Our cooperation in investments attraction develops as well. Thus, the inflow of direct investments from South Korea to Kazakhstan made around $7 billion. South Korean businessmen are successfully working in mining, car-making and other spheres of our economy," said the President of Kazakhstan.



Touching upon the contribution of the Korean diaspora, one of the largest ethnic groups in Kazakhstan, to the strengthening of the cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, the Head of State assured that the Government of Kazakhstan would continue creating conditions for preserving ethnic and cultural identity of the Koreans living in our country.



"Kazakhstan backs peaceful process on the Korean Peninsula. Taking this opportunity I would like to thank you for your support. Kazakhstan is the country that voluntarily abandoned its nuclear arsenal after which you have achieved a significant economic process. Your country can be a role model for the Korean Peninsula," said Moon Jae-in.



Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that today's visit was of paramount importance from the viewpoint of further development of the cooperation between the two countries and assured that the Head of State would assist in further strengthening of Kazakhstan-South Korea friendship.