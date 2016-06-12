  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Kukushkin breezes into Hoff Open final in Moscow

    17:03, 12 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the final of the ATP's Hoff Open in Moscow, Russia today.

    Kukushkin progressed to the final of the tournament after his opponent qualifier Emilion Gomez from Ecuador retired in the middle of the match.

    Gomez lost the first set 2-6 and retired in the second one being 0-3 down.

    In the final match Kukushkin will take on Canadian Steven Diez who upset Russian Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4 in another semifinal match.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!