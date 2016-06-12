Kazakh Kukushkin breezes into Hoff Open final in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the final of the ATP's Hoff Open in Moscow, Russia today.

Kukushkin progressed to the final of the tournament after his opponent qualifier Emilion Gomez from Ecuador retired in the middle of the match.



Gomez lost the first set 2-6 and retired in the second one being 0-3 down.



In the final match Kukushkin will take on Canadian Steven Diez who upset Russian Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4 in another semifinal match.



Source: Sports.kz