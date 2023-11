ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan continues to fall in rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the updated ATP rankings this week the 28-year-old Kukushkin lost one more spot and plunged to №90.



Serb Novak Djokovic remains world number one of tennis followed by Brit Andy Murray and Swiss Stan Wawrinka ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.