Kazakh Kukushkin eases into ATP Challenger semis in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin reached the semifinal of the ATP's Hoff Open in Moscow, Russia with the prize fund of $75,000.

In the quarterfinal Kukushkin won after another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov retired being 6-1, 2-1 down in the second set.

Next up for Kukushkin is Emilio Gomez from Ecuador who stunned Russian wildcard Alexander Bublik in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.



Source: Sports.kz