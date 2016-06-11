  • kz
    Kazakh Kukushkin eases into ATP Challenger semis in Moscow

    10:10, 11 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin reached the semifinal of the ATP's Hoff Open in Moscow, Russia with the prize fund of $75,000.

    In the quarterfinal Kukushkin won after another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov retired being 6-1, 2-1 down in the second set.

    Next up for Kukushkin is Emilio Gomez from Ecuador who stunned Russian wildcard Alexander Bublik in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
