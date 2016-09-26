Kazakh Kukushkin lands 80th spot in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has lost one spot in the updated rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This week the 28-year-old Kukushkin is ranked 80th.



His fellow countryman Aleksandr Nedovyesov moved two spots up to №212.



Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings with 14,040 points.



Coming in 2nd is Brit Andy Murray with 9,345 points. Swiss Stan Wawrinka is placed 3rd with 6,365 points. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Japanese Kei Nishikori retained their 4th and 5th spots accordingly.



Swiss legend Roger Federer is ranked 7th with only 3,730 points.



The Association of Tennis Professionals was founded in 1972 to protect the interests of male professional tennis players.