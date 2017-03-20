  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Kukushkin loses in 2017 Irving Challenger final

    09:59, 20 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost in the final of the ATP Challenger in Irving, US, Kazinform has learnt from the ATP.

    Kukushkin was stunned by world №94 Aljaz Bedene in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 1-6. It should be noted that the Kazakhstani is ranked 18 spots higher in the ATP ranking than his opponent.

    In the semifinal Kukushkin toppled German Dustin Brown in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    The prize fund of the tournament totaled $150,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!