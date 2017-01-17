Kazakh Kukushkin loses to qualifier in Grand Slam opener

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the first round of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

American qualifier Frances Tiafoe who turned pro only two years ago toppled more experienced Kukushkin in a four-set match 6-1, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.



During the match that lasted for two hours and a half Tiafoe hit 13 aces and made 4 double faults, whereas Kukushkin served 9 aces and made 3 double faults.



In the second round Tiafoe will face German Alexander Zverev who battled through after defeating Dutch Robin Haase in five sets.



Kukushkin's loss means that 19-year-old Alexander Bublik remains the only Kazakhstani in Men's singles main draw at the AO.