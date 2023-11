ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №76 Mukhail Kukushkin reached the second round of the 2017 Miami Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match qualifier Kukushkin proved to be stronger that Russian Mikhail Youzhny ranked 87th by ATP. The Kazakhstan stunned Youzhny in a two-set match 6-4, 6-1.



In the next round Kukushkin will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.